Russian Military Delivers 24.5 Tonnes of Aid to Syrian Civilians Over 24 Hours

HMEIMIM (Sputnik) — According to the ministry, 8,100 Syrian citizens received the humanitarian assistance provided by Russia.

"Within last 24 hours, the Russian Centre for reconciliation of opposing sides has held 7 humanitarian events in the province of Aleppo…. Total weight of humanitarian aid provided to the Syrian population has reached 24.5 tonnes," the bulletin read.

© Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin Russia Delivers 13.5 Tonnes of Aid to Syrian Refugee Camp

The Defense Ministry said that in the meantime the United Nations had provided food, medical, psychological and legal assistance to the Syrian people as well as had continued to carry out reconstruction works of the infrastructure and to supply citizens with temporary accommodation.

Syrian residents are in dire need of assistance amid continuing fighting between the Syrian government forces and various opposition and terrorist groups, such as Daesh, outlawed in Russia and many other countries.