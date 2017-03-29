Register
    A military aircraft is pictured on the runway at Incirlik Air Base, in the outskirts of the city of Adana, southeastern Turkey

    Pentagon Awards $31 Million to Support Air Base in Turkey Amid Coalition Surge

    Middle East
    The Pentagon awarded a US-based firm a contract to provide base maintenance and operations services in Turkey in support of anti-Daesh operation.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US-based Vectrus Systems won an Army contract worth more than $31 million to provide base maintenance and operations services in Turkey in support of an anti-Daesh coalition personnel surge, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

    “Vectrus Systems Corp., Colorado Springs, Colorado, has been awarded a $31,354,065… contract for base maintenance and operations services in Turkey,” the release stated on Tuesday.

    In this image provided by the US Air Force, an F-16 Fighting Falcon takes off from Incirlik Airbase, Turkey, as the US on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2015, launched its first airstrikes by Turkey-based F-16 fighter jets against Daesh targets in Syria
    © AP Photo/ U.S. Air Force via AP
    Out in the Cold? Turkey to Kick US Out of Incirlik Airbase if Washington Teams Up With Kurds
    The contract has been ordered in support of the Operation Inherent Resolve personnel surge to combat Daesh (outlawed in Russia), according to the release.

    On August 24, the Turkish army launched Operation Euphrates Shield against militants of the Daesh group, which is outlawed in Russia and many other countries. Since then the Turkish-led forces have driven Daesh from a number of settlements in northern Syria. The Turkish forces, with assistance from Syrian opposition fighters, occupied the city of Jarablus in northern Syria.

    Work on the contract will be performed at Incirlik Air Base in Turkey and is expected to be completed by March 27, 2018, the release added.

    The United States, along with several other countries, uses the Incirlik base for aircraft involved in the anti-Daesh campaign in Syria.

    Tags:
    Operation Inherent Resolve, Incirlik Air Base, United States, Turkey
