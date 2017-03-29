US Citizens Warned Against Traveling to Southeast Turkey Amid Terror Threat

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US citizens should avoid Turkey’s southeast because of increased threats posted by terrorist organizations, the Department of State said in a travel warning.

“US citizens are warned of increased threats from terrorist groups in Turkey,” the warning stated on Tuesday. “Carefully consider the need to travel to Turkey at this time, and avoid travel to southeast Turkey due to the persistent threat of terrorism.”

The alert issued also warns of additional possible attacks in Turkey occurring at major events, tourist sites and restaurants, reminding US citizens to review their personal security plans including monitoring local news for breaking events and remain vigilant at all times, the release added.

Turkey was a target of numerous terrorist attacks involving shootings, suicide bombings, and vehicle-borne bombings in tourist areas and public spaces in 2016, with the most recent attack including a mass shooting at the Istanbul Reina nightclub on January 1, 2017.