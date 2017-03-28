Register
00:29 GMT +329 March 2017
Live
    Search
    A man walks near damaged buildings in Aleppo, Syria

    Russia Praised by Parties to Geneva Talks on Syria for Role in Resolving Crisis

    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 7220

    Representatives from the Syrian opposition and government delegations to the intra-Syrian talks in Geneva highly appreciated Russia's hand in helping resolve the Syrian crisis, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

    A civil defence member works amid burning vehicles at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria, February 26, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    'Future of Syria and Middle East Depends' on Cooperation Between Russia and Iran
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov held consultations on the sidelines of the intra-Syrian talks in Geneva with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, the Syrian government delegation, headed by Bashar Jaafari, and representatives from the Syrian opposition, including the Moscow and Cairo platforms, and the Movement for a Pluralistic Society.

    "The interlocutors expressed their appreciation for the role of Russia in search of a solution to the Syrian crisis, expressed readiness to maintain regular contacts with Russian representatives in various formats," the ministry's statement read.

    It added that all parties exchanged their views on the course and prospects of the intra-Syrian talks under the auspices of the United Nations. The Russian side reaffirmed the importance of the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2254, and stressed the necessity define the future structure of the Syrian state.

    The UN-backed talks on Syrian peace have been held in Geneva since 2012 with the fifth round having started on March 23. The talks are expected to last until Friday.

    Related:

    Some 800 Militants Head to Syrian Border After Leaving Mosul, Iraq - Russian MoD
    Russian Experts Defuse Over 1,800 Explosive Devices in Palmyra, Syria - MoD
    Russian General Staff Notes Continued Ceasefire Breaches in Syria
    Tags:
    UN, UN Security Council, Gennady Gatilov, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Снимок Maja and Thomas чешского фотографа Simona Nalepkova, победивший в Национальном конкурсе 2017 Sony World Photography Awards
    2017 Sony World Photography Awards: Fantastic National Awards Winners Revealed
    It's a Kind of Magic
    It's a Kind of Magic
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok