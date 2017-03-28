Moscow Reaffirms Support of Resumption of Peace Talks in Yemen

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Bogdanov and Hadi held talks in Jordan ahead of the Arab League summit on Wednesday.

"The Russian side reaffirmed its principal position supporting the establishment of a ceasefire regime in Yemen as soon as possible, the resumption of the negotiating process, which would take into account the interests of all leading political forces in the country," the ministry said in a statement.

Yemen has been engulfed in a violent conflict between the government and the Houthi movement backed by army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh since 2014.

In March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries started carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request. Peace talks failed in August after the Houthis refused to support a road map proposed by UN Special Envoy for Yemen Ismail Ahmed that involves the rebels laying down arms and the setting up of a unity government.