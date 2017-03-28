Register
21:27 GMT +3
28 March 2017
    US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles are designed to conduct airstrikes in Syria and Iraq

    Reports of Casualties in Raqqa School Strike Likely Not Credible - US Commander

    The US-led coalition thinks that reports of civilian casualties in March 22 strike on a school in Syria's city of Raqqa are likely not credible, coalition commander Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend said in a briefing on Tuesday.

    US-Led Coalition Denies Involvement in Daquq Airstrikes Against Civilians
    US-Led Coalition Bombs School and Mosque in Raqqa, Mainstream Media Diverts Attention
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On March 22 media reported that dozens, mostly women and children, were killed and injured in a presumable US-led coalition airstrike on a Syrian school west of Raqqa.

    Unverified reports estimated up to 33 people may have been killed in the strike. Damascus confirmed the reports.

    According to the sources, the school that served as a shelter for 50 families from Aleppo, Raqqa and Homs, was almost completely destroyed.

    "We haven't completed our assessment of that event yet. But my initial reading is not credible. I think that was a clean strike," Townsend told reporters, noting that the building was used by terrorists.

    Last Monday, US Department of Defense spokesperson Capt. Jeff Davis said that the US Central Command was assessing the credibility of civilian casualties reports that appeared after a Thursday US counterterrorism strike in al-Jinah in Syria's Aleppo, which hit a mosque.

    US-Led Coalition Bombs School in Raqqa, Mainstream Media Diverts Attention
    Syria Confirms Airstrike on School Near Raqqa Delivered by US-Led Coalition
    Dozens Killed in Likely US-Led Coalition Strike on School Near Raqqa - Reports
      Alan Reid
      The Americans knew the target was a school filled with innocent families. Davis sitting in the pentacon thumbing his smartphone for drone video can't tell anything, so his protests are a sham. Terror is being sown by America, anyone can see this fact.
