Syrian Army Discovers Secret Daesh Weapons Caches in Aleppo

Governor Reveals How Many Militants Exposed in Aleppo Since Liberation

The shelters were used for storing weapons and ammunition and keeping women as prisoners where they were subjected to violent abuse.

The military source said that according to an account of one of the female survivors kept in this shelter: women were brought here to be raped before battles or afterward.

Later on, these victims were either killed or forced to cook food and bring water for the terrorists.

A small number of weapons were also found in the three shelters that were discovered; however, all of them were of American production.

Aleppo, Syria's second largest city, which used to be the country's economic capital, has been mired in the civil war since August 2012 with the western part of the city having been controlled by the Syrian army while the eastern part was occupied by various Islamist and rebel groups, including al-Nusra Front terrorists.

On December 16, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Syrian army's operation to liberate militant-controlled eastern Aleppo ended; however, several hotbeds of militant resistance had remained.

On December 22, the last militants left eastern Aleppo, thus the Syrian army gained full control over the city. Syrian President Bashar Assad called the liberation of Aleppo a "watershed moment."