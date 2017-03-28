US-Led Coalition Conducts 5 Strikes Against Daesh Near Tabqa in Syria

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Monday, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said its specialists found no problems with the dam in Tabqa after media reports said it was damaged in fighting between SDF and Daesh. Operation Inherent Resolve said the dam was in no immediate danger.

"Near Tabqah, five strikes engaged two ISIS [Daesh] tactical units; and destroyed a front-end loader and a vehicle," the release stated on Tuesday.

Ten strikes near Abu Kamal, Al Shadaddi, Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa on Monday destroyed terrorist oil assets, barges, a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED), a tank and multiple vehicles and engaged Daesh tactical units.

In Iraq, the coalition conducted 10 strikes consisting of 40 engagements near five cities. Four strikes near Bayji, Kisik, Rawah and Tal Afar destroyed a VBIED, weapons caches, vehicles, a drone and a front-end loader and engaged Islamic State tactical units.

Six additional strikes near Mosul destroyed Daesh fighting positions, mortar systems, two VBIEDs, a VBIED facility and a tactical vehicle; engaged tactical units and suppressed tactical units and mortar teams.