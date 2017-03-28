Some 10,000 From CIS Fighting Alongside Terrorists in Mid East

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — She added that cooperation within the CIS was playing an important role in the struggle against terrorism.

"Return of militants of Russian descent or from other CIS states back from Syria and other countries of the Middle Eastern region pose a huge threat. There are some 10,000 such people," Valentina Matvienko said, adding that the security services of the CIS states should enhance coordination between each other.

The Daesh terrorist group, outlawed in Russia and the United States among others, has occupied vast territories in the Middle Eastern states, such as Syria and Iraq, and has recruited militants from many different countries, including members of CIS, a regional organization formed by the former Soviet Union republics in the 1990s.

