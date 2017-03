MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Syrian government forces have encircled Daesh fighters in Aleppo province, the Russian General Staff said Tuesday.

"In the northeast province of Aleppo, government troops and militia units, continuing an offensive, completely blocked a large group of terrorists in the vicinity of Dayr Hafir," chief of the Russian General Staff Main Operational Directorate Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy said.

Rudskoy said at a briefing "an operation is currently underway to destroy it" with backing from the Russian Aerospace Forces.