MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Cases of open ceasefire breaches continue in Syria, chief of the Russian General Staff Main Operational Directorate Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy said Tuesday.

"At the same time, the number of violations of the cessation of hostilities is not decreasing. Moreover, there are cases of open breaches of the existing ceasefire," Rudskoy said at a briefing.

He noted that a total number of truce participants has climbed to 1,397 after 116 settlements joined it in a month.

"The number of opposition units declaring adherence to its observance increased to 200," Rudskoy added.