US-Led Coalition Destroyed Four Bridges, Interrupting Transportation in Raqqa

The US-led coalition destroyed four bridges in Syria, which interrupted the communication between the north and south of Raqqa, with 200 thousand people, head of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Colonel-General Sergei Rudskoy stated.

"On February 3, the coalition's aviation destroyed four bridges: two in Raqqa and two in the settlements of El-Calta and El-Abbara. As a result of these actions, the communication between the northern and southern parts of the city, with over 200 thousand inhabitants, has been completely interrupted. On February 18, a bridge in El Megle was completely destroyed in the vicinity of the city of Maadan, 60 kilometers east of Raqqa," he said.

He also stated that the Russian General Staff was concerned by the strikes carried out by the international coalition on the dam in the Euphrates River in the area of Raqqa.

"Our greatest concern is the airstrikes performed by the coalition's aviation forces on the dam in the Euphrates River west of Raqqa," Rudskoy told journalists on Tuesday.

According to Rudskoy, as a result of the March 26 airstrikes, two dampers in the southern part of the dam were damaged, designed for the prevention of the reservoir's overflow.

"These actions could lead to a large-scale environmental catastrophe, the flooding of vast areas and numerous victims among civilians," Rudskoy stated.

He summarized by saying that the US-led coalition seems straining after the destruction of Syria's critical infrastructure.

"It seems like the international coalition has a goal to damage the critical infrastructure in Syria, aggravating the post-war reconstruction of the country as much as possible," the general said.