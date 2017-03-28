Register
12:21 GMT +328 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    US soldiers stand near military vehicles, north of Raqqa city, Syria. File photo

    US-Led Coalition Destroyed Four Bridges, Interrupting Transportation in Raqqa

    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1621013

    Russian Misitry of Defense stated Tuesday that the US-Led coalition destroyed four bridges in Syria, thus interrupting transportation in the country's city of Raqqa.

    The US-led coalition destroyed four bridges in Syria, which interrupted the communication between the north and south of Raqqa, with 200 thousand people, head of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Colonel-General Sergei Rudskoy stated.

    A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), made up of US-backed Kurdish and Arab fighters, raises a flag of the SDF near the village of Bir Fawaz, 20 km north of Raqqa, during their offensive towards the Islamic State (IS) group's Syrian stronghold as part of the third phase retake the city and its surroundings, on February 8, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Washington's Greater Middle East Project 'Aims at Creating Kurdish State' in Iraq, Syria

    "On February 3, the coalition's aviation destroyed four bridges: two in Raqqa and two in the settlements of El-Calta and El-Abbara. As a result of these actions, the communication between the northern and southern parts of the city, with over 200 thousand inhabitants, has been completely interrupted. On February 18, a bridge in El Megle was completely destroyed in the vicinity of the city of Maadan, 60 kilometers east of Raqqa," he said.    

    He also stated that the Russian General Staff was concerned by the strikes carried out by the international coalition on the dam in the Euphrates River in the area of Raqqa.

    Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (R) and Turkish President Erdogan Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File)
    © AFP 2017/ IBRAHIM USTA / POOL
    'Ankara, Damascus Must Unite' to Halt US-Sponsored Kurdish State in Northern Syria

    "Our greatest concern is the airstrikes performed by the coalition's aviation forces on the dam in the Euphrates River west of Raqqa," Rudskoy told journalists on Tuesday.

    According to Rudskoy, as a result of the March 26 airstrikes, two dampers in the southern part of the dam were damaged, designed for the prevention of the reservoir's overflow.

    "These actions could lead to a large-scale environmental catastrophe, the flooding of vast areas and numerous victims among civilians," Rudskoy stated.

    He summarized by saying that the US-led coalition seems straining after the destruction of Syria's critical infrastructure.

    "It seems like the international coalition has a goal to damage the critical infrastructure in Syria, aggravating the post-war reconstruction of the country as much as possible," the general said.

    Tags:
    anti-Daesh coalition, Russian Ministry of Defense, Sergei Rudskoy, Syria, Raqqa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Mikhas
      That was expected and has nothing to do with US's mercenaries in Raqqa who (most of them) will be guarded out of the city to take on SAA, Russia and Iran.

      This has all to do with blocking Syria and her allies from reclaiming those parts US/"israel" and their local clients are planning to snatch and occupy. The question is what they are going to do about it, since this advancement has been known for a long time. Clear is, apart from short term propaganda purposes, it will be impossible and extremely costly in blood & money to maintain these regions in any meaningful way.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    China We Haven't Seen Before: Artist Discovers the Secrets of the Orient
    China We Haven't Seen Before: Artist Discovers the Secrets of the Orient
    It's a Kind of Magic
    It's a Kind of Magic
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok