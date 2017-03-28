Russia Delivers 13.5 Tonnes of Aid to Syrian Refugee Camp

"We are trying to resolutely but unobtrusively show that Russia has no intention to capture something or oppress somebody here, but Russia is here to provide humanitarian aid to Syria and to ordinary people. Everyone, who is in need, should receive this aid," Rachuk told reporters commenting on the delivery.
According to Rachuk, the Russian reconciliation center brought sugar, canned meet, tea and other foodstuff to refugees.
According to the UN data, since 2011 nearly 6.3 million Syrian people have been internally displaced and 4.9 million people, mostly women and children, have been forced to seek refuge. About 13.5 million people require humanitarian assistance in Syria.
Russia has been providing Syrian civilians with medical help and regular humanitarian aid deliveries, including food, medicine, items of first necessity and items for children, to help them survive until peace is restored in Syria.
