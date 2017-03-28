Russia Delivers 13.5 Tonnes of Aid to Syrian Refugee Camp

© REUTERS/ Ammar Abdullah Syrian Arab Red Crescent Sends 40 Trucks of Aid to Syria's Wadi Barada

ALEPPO (Sputnik) — The staff of Russia's reconciliation center in Syria delivered 13.5 tonnes of food products to a refugee camp near the northern city of Manbij, the center's head Sergey Rachuk said Tuesday.

"We are trying to resolutely but unobtrusively show that Russia has no intention to capture something or oppress somebody here, but Russia is here to provide humanitarian aid to Syria and to ordinary people. Everyone, who is in need, should receive this aid," Rachuk told reporters commenting on the delivery.

According to Rachuk, the Russian reconciliation center brought sugar, canned meet, tea and other foodstuff to refugees.

Syrian residents are in dire need of assistance amid continuing fighting between the Syrian government forces and various opposition and terrorist groups, such as Daesh, outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

According to the UN data, since 2011 nearly 6.3 million Syrian people have been internally displaced and 4.9 million people, mostly women and children, have been forced to seek refuge. About 13.5 million people require humanitarian assistance in Syria.

Russia has been providing Syrian civilians with medical help and regular humanitarian aid deliveries, including food, medicine, items of first necessity and items for children, to help them survive until peace is restored in Syria.