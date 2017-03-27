Jerusalem Tells Citizens to Avoid Sinai Holidays Due to Imminent Terror Attack

A popular Israeli vacation spot despite many instances of violence, Egypt's Sinai Peninsula has, according to Israeli counter-terror authorities, been identified with credible threats of terrorist activity in recent days, including those by affiliates of Daesh.

© AFP 2017/ STRINGER Israeli Citizens Urged to Leave Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula Over High Terror Threat

"There is a serious and current threat of terror attacks being carried out against tourists, notably Israelis, in the immediate future," according to the travel advisory.

In 2015, an Islamic State affiliate downed a Russian passenger jet over the area, killing all aboard.

Eitan Ben-David, the head of Israel's Counter-Terrorism Bureau, stated that Israel, "has considered the possibility of closing the Taba border with Egypt, but right now we have no intention of doing so," according to the Times of Israel.

Authorities are trusting that the strong language contained within the warning will result in Israelis choosing other destinations. Some tourists from the nation assert, however, that Daesh elements are only active in the northern regions of the territory, causing Ben-David to double down on his alert.

"We work on this all year round. We are watching what's happening. We have no interest in crying wolf. We believe in what we say. The threat is grave," he said.

Other areas the Israeli counter-terror group suggest that Israelis observe additional caution include the United States, Russia, France, Belgium, Germany, India and particularly Turkey, due to urban and regional political instability and the threat of terrorism in the country.