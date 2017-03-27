HNC Against Assad's Participation in Any Future Governance of Syria

GENEVA (Sputnik) — The Syrian opposition's High Negotiations Committee (HNC) is against President Bashar Assad's participation in neither transitional nor any future governing bodies of the country, HNC spokesman Salem Meslet said Monday.
"We would like to make this clarification. Assad cannot have any presence neither in transition nor in future of Syria…. None of us would accept having a criminal," the HNC spokesman said.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete In a souvereign democratic state the president is elected by the people, not by the foreign HNC. It`s none of their business.
Isnogud