Register
22:42 GMT +327 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Iraqis inspect the damage in the Mosul al-Jadida area on March 26, 2017, following air strikes in which civilians have been reportedly killed during an ongoing offensive against the Islamic State (IS) group

    'Entire Homes Destroyed With Families Inside' Refugees Report Mosul Horror

    © AP Photo/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    227221

    As many as 15,000 people have been fleeing Mosul every day since the start of the US-led coalition's most recent offensive started on February 19, Melany Markham of the Norwegian Refugee Council told Radio Sputnik.

    Iraqi defense officials in Mosul have reported that more than 200 civilians have been killed in a recent airstrike carried out by the US-led coalition.

    According to reports, the airstrike was carried out March 17 in the neighborhood of Mosul al-Jadida, where Iraqi and coalition forces are battling Daesh militants. 

    Local residents have reported that the airstrike hit an explosive-filled truck used by Daesh, causing a massive explosion that collapsed nearby residential buildings. 

    Iraqi Vice President Osama Nujaifi called the incident a "humanitarian disaster" and UN officials said they were "profoundly concerned” by the attack. 

    On Saturday, the Pentagon admitted carrying out an airstrike in that location and opened an investigation into the reports.

    As conflict rages in Mosul, as many as 15,000 people a day are arriving at refugee camps outside the city, where and aid organizations are struggling to provide the resources for all of them. 

    The UN initially estimated that 250,000 people would flee Mosul as a result of the recent anti-Daesh offensive, but it has since revised its prediction to half a million.

    Civilians move away as Iraqi security forces fight against Islamic State militants on the eastern side of Mosul, Iraq, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Khalid Mohammed
    Humanitarian Disaster in Mosul 'Not Getting International Coverage It Deserves'
    Melany Markham, Media Coordinator with the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), told Radio Sputnik that there are a lot of conflicting reports about what is happening in Mosul. NRC receives reports from people fleeing the city to refugee camps. 

    "We have heard a lot of conflicting reports about the destruction occurring in Mosul and some of the people who have been displaced and who have been aided by NRC have described entire homes being destroyed with the families in them," Markham said.

    "As to who is causing that or what is causing that destruction, it's very difficult to say. NRC doesn't work inside Mosul so it is very difficult for us to determine what is causing that level of civilian harm and level of destruction."

    "However, the coalition has announced that they have opened an investigation into this recent incident which occurred on 17 March and the findings of that investigation should be determined over the next few weeks."

    Refugees from Mosul have told NRC harrowing stories about what is happening there. It appears that as Daesh terrorists are losing control of the city, they are committing more crimes against the civilian population.

    "We have heard some very distressing stories. One man who has fled Mosul told us that IS (Daesh) had invaded his home and said to the family, 'we're all going to die together.' There are very similar stories from almost family and every person who has fled," Markham said.

    A man stands outside houses damaged during fights between Iraq security forces and Islamic State on the western side of Mosul, Iraq, Friday, March 24, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Felipe Dana
    Mosul Airstrikes: US Seeks to 'Shift Blame' for Civilian Casualties
    There are conflicting reports about the number of civilian casualties killed as a result of coalition airstrikes in Iraq and Syria.

    On March 4, the Pentagon said that a total of 220 civilians had been killed by the US-coalition in Iraq and Syria since the start of operations in 2014. 

    However, the monitoring group Airwars disputed that figure, saying at least 2,463 civilians had been killed. 

    On Saturday, Airwars reported a surge in civilian deaths as a result of US-led airstrikes in March. 

    "Almost 1,000 civilian non-combatant deaths have already been alleged from coalition actions across Iraq and Syria in March — a record claim," Airwars said.

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed! 

    Related:

    US Sending 200 More Troops to Iraq to 'Advise and Assist' Mosul Offensive
    At Least 112 Bodies Found at Site of US-Led Coalition's Airstrike in Iraqi Mosul
    'Disaster': More Mosul Civilians to Die as Daesh-Held Space Shrinks - Report
    Tags:
    coalition airstrikes, airstrikes, Daesh, Iraq, Mosul
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    China We Haven't Seen Before: Artist Discovers the Secrets of the Orient
    China We Haven't Seen Before: Artist Discovers the Secrets of the Orient
    It's a Kind of Magic
    It's a Kind of Magic
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok