Spain Plans to Fit Iraqi Base With Electronic Anti-Drone Shield

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to El Pais newspaper, Spain's Defense Ministry is planning to use a radar system that can detect drones from several miles away and may interfere with the signal controlling it.

The newspaper also reported that the defense at the base would be boosted via reinforced control towers, air-raid shelters and blast walls almost 13 feet high.

The Gran Capitan base is reportedly housing about 450 Spanish soldiers and Civil Guard members.

Spain's Civil Guard law enforcement agency functions as a military forces but fulfills police duties and is often engaged in peacekeeping operations abroad.

Spanish troops are part of an international coalition fighting the Islamic State terrorist group, banned in many countries around the world, including Russia.

