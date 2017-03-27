Syrian Democratic Forces Repel Daesh Attack in Northeastern Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) repelled a large-scale attack committed by Islamic State (ISIL, or Daesh in Arabic) terrorist group, outlawed in Russia, in the city of Shadadi in northeastern Syria, eliminating dozens of terrorists, Kurdish militia in Rojava-Northern Syria Federation said Monday.

"#SDF fighters today repelled yet another large-scale #Daesh attack near Shadadi, killing tens of terrorists. #WrathOfEuphrates #Raqqa #Syria," Rojava Defense Units wrote on Twitter.

​On Friday, SDF managed to establish control over the key sectors of the road, connecting Raqqa with Aleppo and Deir ez-Zor as part of the Operation Euphrates Rage, also known as Wrath of Euphrates.

© AFP 2017/ DELIL SOULEIMAN SDF Temporarily Halts Advance on Syria's Raqqa to Allow Repairs at Tabqa Dam

On Sunday, SDF units liberated an airport near the Syrian city of Al Tabqah from IS terrorist, which is the last big Daesh stronghold on the way to Raqqa, serving as terrorists' de facto capital in Syria.

The SDF, with the support of the United States, launched operation to retake Raqqa from Daesh last November. Last week, SDF spokesman Talal Selo said that the SDF units would need no more than 15 days to block Raqqa and start liberating the city.