US Central Command Backs Syrian Rebel Claim Tabqa Dam Structurally Sound

"The Coalition is taking every precaution to ensure the integrity of Tabqa Dam, the tweet stated. "To our knowledge, the dam has not been structurally damaged."
Earlier on Monday, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced a temporary pause in its advance on the Russia-outlawed terror group Islamic State's stronghold of Raqqa to allow its engineers to inspect the dam.
Local media reported on Sunday that the dam had been damaged, taking its electricity generators off line and prompting fears that the dam had been structurally weakened by US airstrikes.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)