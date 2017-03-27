© AFP 2017/ DELIL SOULEIMAN SDF Units Liberate Airport Near Syrian Tabqa From Daesh on Way to Raqqa

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The US-backed international coalition is liberating Raqqa from Daesh militants in order to divide Syria and alter Middle Eastern borders, one of the Arab Socialist Baath Party leaders, Halaf Miftah, told Sputnik on Monday.

"[US-backed] coalition is not waging war against terrorists in Syria, their aim is to alter borders in the Middle East, to destroy a unified state in Syria, and to create federal entities there," Miftah said.

He stressed that a certain group, implementing US political interests, has recently been creating an entity which controls Raqqa's airport, a hydroelectric power plant, and a number of oil fields which have a daily production of 20,000 metric tons.

"The United States creates the impression of fighting terrorists, it is widely broadcast in the international media … but in reality the situation is quite different in the area of east Euphrates," the lawmaker added.

Miftah added that the goals of Syria and Russia were radically different from those of the United States, making their bilateral cooperation in combating terrorism impossible.

Earlier this week, US and Syrian opposition forces were air-dropped into Syria's Raqqa province to conduct a joint operation to liberate several villages in the vicinity of Syria's northern Al Tabqah town from the Daesh.

Earlier in March, US Department of Defense spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis said that the US military can bring in additional troops to Syria for short periods of time without exceeding the existing formal cap of some 500 servicemen on the ground. According to media reports, the United States is deploying some 200 additional troops to the Middle East.

