US-Led Coalition Conducts 7 Strikes Against Daesh Near Syria's Tabqa

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The US-led coalition in Syria and Iraq carried out 34 strikes consisting of 80 engagements against the Daesh on Sunday, including seven strikes near Tabqa, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release.

"Near Tabqah, seven strikes engaged three Daesh tactical units; destroyed two vehicles, a fighting position, and a front-end loader; and damaged two supply routes," the release stated on Monday.

Tabqa serves as the Daesh’s de facto capital in Syria since it was captured in 2013.

An additional 12 strikes in Syria destroyed well heads, heavy transport equipment, IS headquarters, a tank, suppressed an Daesh tactical unit and damaged supply routes near four cities including Raqqa.

In Iraq, 15 strikes were carried out against Daesh targets near seven cities, including Mosul and Sinjar, destroying Daesh units, vehicles, fighting positions, mortar teams, weapons storage facilities, weapons and explosives caches and numerous supply routes.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!