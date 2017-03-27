Syrian Democratic Forces Deny Allegations of Tabqa Dam Being Damaged

© AFP 2017/ DELIL SOULEIMAN SDF Units Liberate Airport Near Syrian Tabqa From Daesh on Way to Raqqa

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Monday refuted media reports about the Tabqa Dam partly collapsing in result of airstrikes or shelling.

"We are very careful in order for the Euphrates Dam to not be damaged during the operation to liberate it [from the terrorists of the Islamic State (Daesh)]. However, the international coalition’s air force conducts massive strikes against the IS units around Tabqa in order to secure the dam," official spokesman of the SDF said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

On Sunday, local media reported that the dam partially collapsed as result of the fighting between armed units of (SDF) and militants of Daesh near the city of Raqqa.

Tabqa Dam, which functions primarily as a hydropower plant, is the biggest dam in Syria. According to media reports, it suspended service after its control center was damaged by what could have been an airstrike or shelling, with technical experts not being able to reach the site due to continuing fighting in the area.

On Sunday, the SDF pushed Daesh militants out of the military airport located near the city of Tabqa. The city is the last big Daesh stronghold on the way to Raqqa, which serves as Daesh’s de facto capital in Syria since it was captured in 2013.