Russia Registers 12 Ceasefire Violations in Syria in Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian side in the Russia-Turkey commission on the Syrian truce has registered 12 violations of the ceasefire regime in Syria in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"Within last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 12 ceasefire violations in the provinces of Damascus (5), Latakia (5), and Homs (2)," the ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said in a daily bulletin.

The center noted that the number of armed factions of the Syrian opposition that had joined the ceasefire regime remained 64.

The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime, the guarantors of which are Russia and Turkey, came into force on December 30, and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December supporting the effort.