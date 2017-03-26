Yemeni Pro-Houthi Court Sentences Country’s President to Death

© AP Photo/ Hani Mohammed Over 100 Civilians Killed in Yemen in March, Mainly by Coalition Strikes

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A court in Yemeni capital city of Sanaa, controlled by the Houthi movement, sentenced the country’s President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and six other top government’s officials to death, Yemeni ambassador to the United States Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak said.

"Houthi court in Sanaa has sentenced President Hadi and 6 of his senior assistants to death, proudly I am one of them," Mubarak wrote on Twitter late on Saturday.

According to media reports, the president and his officials were sentenced for high treason.

Yemen's civil war between the internationally recognized Aden-based government of President Hadi and the Houthi movement backed by army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh erupted in March 2015. Shortly after the start of the conflict, the Saudi-led coalition of Arab countries launched Operation Decisive Storm, which has since been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request.