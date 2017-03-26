Syrian Cairo Group Wants Transitional Governing Body to Have 5 Elements

GENEVA (Sputnik) – The delegation of the Cairo platform of the Syrian opposition at the intra-Syrian talks in Geneva believes the future transitional governing body for Syria (TGB) should be composed of five elements, the group's representative Jamal Suleiman told reporters after meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura.

"The Geneva communique on understanding did not define how the TGB will exercise its legislative powers, from where it will get it and who will exercise it. That's why we propose that TGB has 5 five elements," Suleiman said.

Suleiman added that Cairo platform did not regard the TGB solely as transitional body and believed that the body should be "based on consensus between the opposition and the current government."

According to Suleiman, the five components of the TGB proposed by the Cairo platform include Transitional National Council with legislative powers, government with executive powers, Transitional Military Council, Transitional Judiciary Council and National reconciliation and transitional council.

Suleiman also stressed that the representatives of the current regime and opposition should be included in the five elements, and added that civil society’s representatives might also be involved.