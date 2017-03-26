Register
01:11 GMT +326 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Intra-Syria peace talks with UN Special Envoy for Syria at the Palais des Nations in Geneva (File)

    Syrian Cairo Group Wants Transitional Governing Body to Have 5 Elements

    © AFP 2017/ POOL
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 17112

    The delegation of the Syrian opposition's Cairo platform at the intra-Syrian talks in Geneva believes the future transitional governing body for Syria should be composed of five elements.

    Journalists stand outside the United Nations office in Geneva during the Geneva IV conference on Syria, Switzerland, February 23, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Pierre Albouy
    Cairo Platform Has ‘Modest’ Expectations From New Round of Geneva Talks – Official
    GENEVA (Sputnik) – The delegation of the Cairo platform of the Syrian opposition at the intra-Syrian talks in Geneva believes the future transitional governing body for Syria (TGB) should be composed of five elements, the group's representative Jamal Suleiman told reporters after meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura.

    "The Geneva communique on understanding did not define how the TGB will exercise its legislative powers, from where it will get it and who will exercise it. That's why we propose that TGB has 5 five elements," Suleiman said.

    Suleiman added that Cairo platform did not regard the TGB solely as transitional body and believed that the body should be "based on consensus between the opposition and the current government."

    According to Suleiman, the five components of the TGB proposed by the Cairo platform include Transitional National Council with legislative powers, government with executive powers, Transitional Military Council, Transitional Judiciary Council and National reconciliation and transitional council.

    Suleiman also stressed that the representatives of the current regime and opposition should be included in the five elements, and added that civil society’s representatives might also be involved.

    Related:

    Issue of Unification of HNC-Cairo Group Delegations Remains Open - HNC Delegate
    HNC-Cairo Group Meeting 'Positive,' Sides Agree to Coordinate Actions
    Tags:
    Cairo group, Geneva, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Life Through 'Challenge': Best of the 6th Hamdan International Photography Award
    Life Through 'Challenge': Best of the 6th Hamdan International Photography Award
    Little Shop of Terror
    Little Shop of Terror
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok