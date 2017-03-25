HNC Delegation Head Says Unaware of Future of De Mistura as UN Special Envoy

–

GENEVA (Sputnik)The head of the Syrian opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC) delegation at the intra-Syrian talks in Geneva said he is unaware of whether Staffan de Mistura will keep his position as the UN special envoy for Syria.

"We haven't heard anything about future of de in his position," Nasr Hariri said, asked whether he is aware of de Mistura's future in his position.

Hariri made the comment after the HNC delegation's meeting with de Mistura.

Geneva is now hosting the fifth round of the intra-Syrian negotiations, with the government delegation on the one side, the HNC on the other side, and de Mistura acting as a UN mediator.

De Mistura’s mandate expires late on March 31. It is not yet clear whether he will continue his work as the UN special envoy for Syria or not.

