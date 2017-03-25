Total of 195 Locations Liberated From Daesh by Syrian Troops Since January

© AFP 2017/ STRINGER Syrian Army Regains Control of Last Major Daesh Stronghold to Raqqa Northwest

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Syrian government troops liberated 195 locations from the Daesh terrorist group (banned in Russia) since January 1, the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday.

"The number of inhabited areas, which had been liberated by the Syrian troops [since January 1, 2017] from the Daesh armed formations has reached 195," the ministry's center for the Syrian reconciliation said in a statement.

The total number of inhabited areas that have joined the Syrian ceasefire within the last 24 hours remains 1,374, according to the statement.

Additionally, the total number of armed factions upholding the ceasefire remained at 136, while ceasefire negotiations proceeded with opposition commanders in Aleppo, Damascus, Homs, Hama, and Quneitra provinces, the statement said.

The nationwide regime in Syria was introduced on December 30, 2016, with Russia being one of its guarantors. The Daesh and other terror organizations operating in Syria, are not part of the ceasefire.

