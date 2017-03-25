Syrian Army Liberates Part of Al-Manshiyya Neighborhood in Syria's Daraa

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — The Syrian army forces pushed out Jabhat Fatah al Sham (former Nusra Front, outlawed in Russia) terrorists from the part of al-Manshiyya neighborhood of the Syrian city of Daraa, a source at the scene told Sputnik Saturday.

© AFP 2017/ STRINGER Syrian Army Regains Control of Last Major Daesh Stronghold to Raqqa Northwest

The source said that the government forces were conducting an intense fighting in Daraa, primarily against Jabhat Fatah al Sham, adding that terrorists had been bearing extensive losses.

The southwestern city of Daraa, located south of Damascus near the border with Jordan, is controlled by the Syrian government forces. Terrorist groups, mainly belonging to Jabhat Fatah al Sham, control a number of settlements north and west of Daraa, including the border checkpoint.

In February, terrorists made several attempts to attack the Syrian army’s positions in Daraa in attempt to force out the government forces. The Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh) jihadist group, also prohibited in Russia, took advantage of the situation and attacked the villages between Darraa, the Golan Heights and the Jordanian border, captured by Jabhat Fatah al Sham.