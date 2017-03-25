Even Optimists Losing Hope in Mosul Liberation From Daesh in 2017 - Russian MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Even the most optimistic souls are losing hope that the Iraqi city of Mosul can be liberated from Daesh by the end of 2017, the Russian Defense Ministry spokesman, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, said Saturday.

"Let me remind you that rose-colored slogans about the encirclement and the quick victory of the coalition in Iraqi Mosul have already resulted in significant losses of Iraqi forces and a growing humanitarian catastrophe. Even the greatest optimists are losing faith in the possibility of the complete liberation of Mosul from Daesh this year," Konashenkov said.

The city of Mosul has been occupied by Daesh, outlawed in many countries, including Russia, since 2014. The operation to retake it began on October 17, 2016 and resulted in the liberation of Mosul’s eastern part this January, but fighting continues in the city's western areas. The operation to liberate it started on February 19.