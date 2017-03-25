Register
25 March 2017
    General view of the Syrian government delegation the start of a meeting between UN Special Envoy for Syria and Syria's government delegation during Syria peace talks in Geneva, Switzerland March 25, 2017

    Syrian Crisis Can Be Resolved Only If Int'l Actors' Agendas Coincide - HNC

    © REUTERS/ Fabrice Coffrini/Pool
    HNC's adviser and spokesman said that Syrian crisis can be resolved only if the agendas of all international actors involved in it coincide.

    Syrian army soldier places a Syrian national flag during a battle with rebel fighters at the Ramouseh front line, east of Aleppo, Syria
    © AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar
    Resolution of Syrian Crisis 'Will Come From Inside' and Rest on Army's Victories
    GENEVA (Sputnik) The Syrian crisis can be resolved only if the agendas of all international actors involved in it coincide, HNC's adviser and spokesman Yahya Aridi told Sputnik Saturday.

    "I think that the Syrian crisis has been absolutely internationalized, and the will of the opposition or even the government does not have real influence any more. There are many international actors involved, and a solution can be found only when their agendas coincide," Aridi said.

    He added that the main stakeholders in Syria are now Russia and the United States.

    Internationalization of the crisis is also reflected in the existing rumors about the possible resignation of UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, whose contract ends on March 31, as its extension has not been announced yet.

    "Personally I do not see the necessity to change him, but maybe that's the will of the international community," Aridi said.

    Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov is expected to come to Geneva on Monday to hold a number of meetings on the sidelines of the talks.

    The Syrian opposition's High Negotiations Committee (HNC) plans to submit to UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura their detailed vision of the transitional governing body for Syria at a meeting later on Saturday afternoon, HNC adviser and spokesman Yahya Aridi told Sputnik.

    "Main topic and key issue for us is political transition, a transitional governing body that would focus on countering terrorism. This is also the key to [a new] constitution, elections and justice during the transition period," Aridi said.

    "This is a hard issue in terms of details, for example, on how the governing institutions should relate to each other. I think, today we will submit to de Mistura a paper with our full vision of political transition, based on our answers to 27 questions that de Mistura gave us earlier," Aridi said.

    The HNC delegation is meeting with de Mistura at 3 p.m. (14:00 GMT).

    UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura can call for additional support to the ceasefire regime in Syria during his attendance of the Arab League summit in Amman early next week, High Negotiations Committee (HNC) adviser and spokesman Yahya Aridi told Sputnik.

    De Mistura will visit Amman, the capital of Jordan, on Monday and Tuesday, as he accepted the invitation from the Arab League and is planning bilateral meetings with the leaders there.

    "He did not give us a full picture of what he is going to discuss there, but I think he wants to encourage [the Arab League] to support these [Geneva] negotiations and finding a solution for Syria," Aridi said.

    "Maybe it will be necessary to find some forces for ceasefire monitoring…. Ceasefire regime needs to be strengthened and stabilized," he added.

    Geneva is now hosting the fifth round of the intra-Syrian negotiations, with the government delegation on the one side, the HNC on the other side, and de Mistura acting as a UN mediator.

      sapper
      The only way it will be resolved id to keep US and HNC out of the talks, plus all the US's hangers on!!!
