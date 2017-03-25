Turkey Kills 6 PKK Militants in Northern Iraq

© AFP 2017/ Boris Roessler / dpa Turkey Condemns PKK Rally in Germany

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Anadolu news agency reported that two other militants were captured in Turkey's southeastern Hakkari and Batman provinces.

The PKK is designated as a terrorist group in Turkey and the United States. Tensions between Ankara and the Kurds escalated in July 2015 when a ceasefire between Ankara and the PKK collapsed because of a series of terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK members.

The Kurds are living in parts of Turkey, Iran, Iraq and Syria. In Turkey, Kurds represent the largest ethnic minority, and are striving to create their own independent state.

