10:01 GMT +325 March 2017
    Displaced Iraqis flee their homes in Al Mansour district, as Iraqi forces battle with DAESH militants, in western Mosul, Iraq March 6, 2017.

    Almost 4,000 Civilians Killed in Western Mosul Since Mid-February

    © REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra
    Middle East
    Iraqi Army Brig. Gen. Thaer Mosawi stated that field hospitals have received over 22,000 wounded Mosul residents since the campaign to liberate Mosul from the Daesh terror group started in October.

    Smoke billowing from buildings in Hammam al-Alil area south of Mosul
    © AFP 2017/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    US Probes Civilian Deaths in Mosul Amid ‘Unprecedented Levels’ of Fighting
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A total of 3,864 civilians have been killed in the western part of the Iraqi city of Mosul since mid-February, media reported citing Army Brig. Gen. Thaer Mosawi.

    “Those who have fled the combat areas are reporting high civilian casualties,” Mosawi told Anadolu news agency.

    He added that field hospitals have received over 22,000 wounded Mosul residents since the campaign to liberate the city from the Daesh terror group (banned in Russia) started in October.

    Mosawi noted that the army has probably liberated as much as slightly more than a half of the western part of the city.

    A general view of a district in the city of Mosul. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ MARWAN IBRAHIM
    At Least 200 Killed in Mosul Airstrikes, Most of Them Civilians - Reports
    On Thursday, media reported that at least 200 people, many of whom were civilians, were killed in an airstrike in Mosul.

    The Iraqi operation to recapture Mosul, the key stronghold of the Daesh in Iraq, began in October 2016 and resulted in the liberation of Mosul’s eastern part this January. Fighting continues in the city's west.

    The UN estimates 180,000 civilians have escaped western Mosul since mid-February, with up to 320,000 more expected to flee in coming weeks, as government forces continue advance into the Old City.

    casualties, war on terror, Daesh, Thaer Mosawi, Mosul, Iraq
