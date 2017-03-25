Russia Brings Aid to Almost 3,000 Syrians in 24 Hours

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy Russia, US Confirm Absence of Major Incidents in Syrian Skies

HMEYMIM (Sputnik) – Russian servicemen have provided almost 3,000 Syrian civilians with humanitarian aid in the past 24 hours, the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation informs.

"Within [the] last 24 hours, the Russian Centre for reconciliation of opposing sides has held 6 humanitarian events in the provinces of Aleppo (5) and al-Quneitra (1)," the bulletin, posted by the Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday, says.

According to the release, a total of 2,960 citizens received humanitarian aid with a total weight of 3 tonnes (metric tons).

"Under the auspices of the Russian Centre for reconciliation of opposing sides, humanitarian convoys with cargos provided by the UN have been sent to Mutaiya and Tell Gehab (Daraa province)," the statement added, saying that Russian aircraft have also delivered over 20 metric tons of UN aid to the Deir ez-Zor area.

Syrian residents in various parts of the country lack basic necessities as the country’s infrastructure has been severely damaged as a result of internal fighting between government forces and opposition and terrorist groups, such as the Islamic State (ISIL, also known as Daesh).

Russia has been providing Syrian civilians with medical help and regular humanitarian aid deliveries, including food, medicine, items of first necessity and items for children, to help them survive until peace is restored in Syria.