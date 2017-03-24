Fierce Fighting Between SDF Units, Daesh Militants Underway to Raqqa Northwest

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Fierce fighting between the Arab-Kurdish detachments of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and militants of the Islamic State (Daesh) terrorist group is underway to the northwest of the city of Raqqa, the SDF said in a statement Friday.

"Currently, to the northwest of Raqqa and to the north of the town of Tabqa, there is intense fighting between the forces of the SDF and terrorists from the Islamic State," the statement seen by Sputnik said.