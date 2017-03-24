Russia, US Confirm Absence of Major Incidents in Syrian Skies

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — During a regular video conference of the Russia-US working group on implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding on prevention of flight incidents in Syrian skies, Russia and the United States have confirmed that there have been no major incidents in Syria in connection with the actions of Russia's Aerospace Forces and the coalition's aircraft, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Friday.

"As part of the agreement implementation, the absence of significant incidents in connection with the actions of the aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces and the US-led coalition in Syria was confirmed," the statement said.

It also said Russia and the United States considered proposals on development of the Memorandum to increase flight safety in Syria and noted the effectiveness and reliability of the existing communication channels on Syria, adding that the sides confirmed readiness to continue contacts.

Since September 2015 Russian aerospace forces have been carrying out airstrikes in Syria targeted at terrorist positions at the request of Assad. In March 2016, the biggest part of Russian air forces left Syria in line with the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin, following successful task fulfillment.