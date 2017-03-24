Register
    People inspect a house destroyed by a Saudi-led airstrike in the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017

    Over 100 Civilians Killed in Yemen in March, Mainly by Coalition Strikes

    Middle East
    Over the past month alone 106 civilians were killed in Yemen, mostly by air strikes and shelling by Saudi-led coalition war ships, according to the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

    A Yemeni school boy looks at a destroyed school in the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, on March 15, 2016, which was damaged in the country's ongoing conflict between the Saudi-led Arab coalition fighting Shiite Huthi rebels
    Saudi-Led Coalition Destroys Over 2,300 Schools in Yemen Over Two Years
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — More than 100 civilians were killed in Yemen over the month, most of them by airstrikes and shelling conducted by the forces of the Saudi-led coalition, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Friday.

    "Over the past month alone, 106 civilians have been killed, mostly by air strikes and shelling by Coalition war ships," the statement released by the Office said, adding that a certain number of Somali refugees were among the casualties, as well as Yemeni fishermen, women, and children.

    "The violent deaths of refugees fleeing yet another war, of fishermen, of families in marketplaces – this is what the conflict in Yemen looks like two years after it began… utterly terrible, with little apparent regard for civilian lives and infrastructure," Prince Zeid bin Raad, the High Commissioner for Human Rights, said, as cited in the statement.

    The Commissioner stressed that two years of conflict is "enough", and urged "all parties to the conflict, and those with influence, to work urgently towards a full ceasefire to bring this disastrous conflict to an end, and to facilitate rather than block the delivery of humanitarian assistance."

    A doctor checks Aom Habeeb Hussen, 39, receiving dialysis treatment at the Kidney Center in the Republican Hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, Tuesday, July 26, 2016
    MSF Treated Over 56,000 War-Wounded Patients in Yemen in Last 22 Months
    Zeid also called for creation of an independent international investigation into the numerous reports of serious violations of human rights in Yemen, stressing that those responsible for thousands of civilian deaths in Yemen should not "enjoy full impunity."

    Yemen's civil war between the internationally recognized Aden-based government of President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi movement backed by army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh erupted in March 2015. Shortly after the start of the conflict, the Saudi-led coalition of Arab countries launched Operation Decisive Storm, which has since been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request.

    According to the latest UN data, the total number of documented civilian deaths in the Yemeni war makes almost 4,800 people, with over 8,200 civilians injured. The UN Human Rights Office warns that the actual number of civilians killed in the conflict may be "considerably higher."

