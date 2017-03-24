Israel Bans Palestinians From West Bank Agricultural Land to Hold Settlers March

The Israeli forces put up signs saying ‘No entry’ on late Thursday and prevented Palestinians from accessing the area since 05:00 GMT Friday, the Ma’an media outlet reported, citing local Palestinian officials.
The Israeli settlers are said to have arrived at the area with power generators and “entertainment tools.”
Relations between Israel and Palestine have been shattered for decades. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and builds settlements on the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.
