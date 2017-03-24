Register
    A young Palestinian protestor poses for a photo during clashes with Israeli security forces following a demonstration against Jewish settlements in village of al-Mughayyir, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, on March 24, 2017

    Israel Bans Palestinians From West Bank Agricultural Land to Hold Settlers March

    © AFP 2017/ ABBAS MOMANI
    Middle East
    The Israeli forces put up signs saying ‘No entry’ and prevented Palestinians from accessing agricultural areas around the valley of Wadi Qana in the central part of the West Bank, according to local media.

    Palestinians and foreigners march towards Israel's controversial separation wall between the West Bank village of Bilin near Ramallah and the Israeli settlement of Modiin Ilit during a demonstration against settlements in the area, on February 17, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ ABBAS MOMANI
    UN West Asia Commission Says Israel Imposed 'Apartheid Regime' on Palestinians
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Israeli forces prevented local citizens Friday from accessing agricultural areas around the valley of Wadi Qana in the central part of the West Bank in order to create a “comfortable atmosphere” for Jewish settlers' annual "spring march," local media reported.

    The Israeli forces put up signs saying ‘No entry’ on late Thursday and prevented Palestinians from accessing the area since 05:00 GMT Friday, the Ma’an media outlet reported, citing local Palestinian officials.

    The Israeli settlers are said to have arrived at the area with power generators and “entertainment tools.”

    Israeli soldiers
    © AFP 2017/ Ahmad Gharabli
    Palestinian Teenager Killed Near Refugee Camp in West Bank
    The land in the area reportedly belongs to Palestinians, and primarily is of concern to residents of the village of Deir Istiya, who use the land for agricultural purposes.

    Relations between Israel and Palestine have been shattered for decades. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and builds settlements on the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

