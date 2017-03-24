US Coalition Conducts 22 Strikes Near Syria's Raqqa - Joint Task Force

© REUTERS/ Rodi Said Syrian Democratic Forces Take Part of Road Linking Raqqa, Aleppo Under Control

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-led coalition in Syria and Iraq carried out 35 strikes consisting of 89 engagements against the Islamic State [Daesh] (banned in Russia) on Thursday, including 22 strikes near Raqqa, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release.

"Near Ar Raqqah, 22 strikes engaged eight ISIS [Islamic State] tactical units; destroyed seven fighting positions, five vehicles, three IEDS, two tunnels, and a VBIED; damaged five supply routes and a bridge; and suppressed an ISIS tactical unit," the release stated on Friday.

On Wednesday, the US-led coalition said it assisted the Syrian Democratic Force (SDF) with an air assault in the vicinity of Tabqah dam near Raqqa.

In Iraq, the coalition conducted 13 strikes consisting of 45 engagements. The strikes, which took place near Kisik, Mosul, Rawah, Sinjar and Tal Afar, destroyed multiple terrorists’ buildings, tactical units, supply routes and an Daesh headquarters, among other targets.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.