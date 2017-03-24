US Coalition Conducts 22 Strikes Near Syria's Raqqa - Joint Task Force

"Near Ar Raqqah, 22 strikes engaged eight ISIS [Islamic State] tactical units; destroyed seven fighting positions, five vehicles, three IEDS, two tunnels, and a VBIED; damaged five supply routes and a bridge; and suppressed an ISIS tactical unit," the release stated on Friday.
On Wednesday, the US-led coalition said it assisted the Syrian Democratic Force (SDF) with an air assault in the vicinity of Tabqah dam near Raqqa.
The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq.
The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.
