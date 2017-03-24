Russia Requests Consultations on Situation in Iraq's Mosul

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Russia has requested consultations at the UN Security Council (UNSC) on the situation in the Iraqi city of Mosul, UNSC Permanent Representative of the United Kingdom Matthew Rycroft said on Friday.

"Russia requested an AOB [Any Other Business] on Mosul and as it’s their right, and we look forward to having that discussion," Rycroft stated.

The city of Mosul has been occupied by Daesh, outlawed in many countries, including Russia, since 2014. The operation to retake it began on October 17, 2016 and resulted in the liberation of Mosul’s eastern part this January, but fighting continues in the city's western areas. The operation to liberate it started on February 19.