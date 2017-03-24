Turkey Sends 13 Trucks of Educational Supplies for Children in Northern Syria

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Turkey's eastern province of Malatya sent 10 trucks of aid, while another three trucks departed from the southern province of Antalya, according to the Anadolu news agency.

Syrian residents in various parts of the country lack basic necessities, as the country’s infrastructure has been severely damaged by internal fighting between government forces, and opposition and terrorist groups.

Turkey, alongside Russia, has been providing Syrian civilians with medical help and regular humanitarian aid deliveries, including food, medicine, and other essential items, to help facilitate their survival until peace is restored in Syria.

The Euphrates Shield Operation by Turkey and the Free Syrian Army started on August 24, 2016. During the operation, the joint forces liberated the Syrian cities of Jarabulus and Al Bab from terrorists of the Daesh group, which is outlawed in Russia.

