Syrian Army Kills Tahrir al Sham Extremists' Commander in Western Hama Province

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — According to al-Mayadeen television broadcaster, the commander of the group subordinate to the Jabhat Fatah al Sham (al-Nusra Front) terrorist organization was identified as Abu Ahd Isham.

Earlier in March, two blasts occurred near Bab al-Saghir cemetery in Damascus , claiming the lives of at least 40 people and injuring 120 others. The Tahrir al-Sham militants reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

The civil war in Syria has been lasting for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh, outlawed in Russia.

The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016. Terrorist organizations are not part of the ceasefire.