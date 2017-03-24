Russia Brings Aid to Over 1,500 Syrians in Aleppo in 24 Hours

© Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin Over 3,000 Syrians Get Humanitarian Aid During Russian Operations

HMEYMIM (Sputnik) – Russia has delivered humanitarian aid to 1,600 residents of the Syrian province of Aleppo and has helped deliver over 20 tonnes (metric tons) of UN aid to Syria, the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation announced in its daily bulletin.

"Within [the] last 24 hours, the Russian Centre for reconciliation of opposing sides has held 5 humanitarian events in the Aleppo province," the bulletin, posted by the Russian Defense Ministry on Friday, says.

According to the statement, a total of 4.6 tonnes of aid, including bottled water and toys for children, were delivered to 1,600 Syrian citizens in Aleppo in the past 24 hours.

In addition, Russia helped distribute UN aid.

"Russian aircraft delivered 21 [metric] tons of humanitarian aid (food products) to the Deir ez-Zor area using parachute platforms. The aid was provided by the United Nations," the reconciliation center said.

Syrian residents in various parts of the country lack basic necessities as the country’s infrastructure has been severely damaged as a result of internal fighting between government forces and opposition and terrorist groups.

Russia has been providing Syrian civilians with medical help and regular humanitarian aid deliveries, including food, medicine, items of first necessity and items for children, to help them survive until peace is restored in Syria.