24 March 2017
    Israeli national flag flying next to an Israeli building site of new housing units in the Jewish settlement of Shilo in the occupied Palestinian West Bank.

    Israeli Officials Pledge to Consider Trump Concerns on Settlements

    The Israeli government has agreed to weigh President Donald Trump’s concerns about settlement-building activities.

    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participates in a forum hosted by the Center for American Progress in Washington November 10, 2015
    Netanyahu Notes Progress in Israeli-US West Bank Settlements Construction Talks
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Israeli government has agreed to weigh President Donald Trump’s concerns about their continued settlement-building activities, a joint statement released after four days of bilateral consultations revealed.

    “The Israeli delegation made clear that Israel’s intent going forward is to adopt a policy regarding settlement activity that takes those concerns into consideration,” the statement said on Thursday.

    The two delegations discussed Israeli settlement construction, following up on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Washington and Trump’s envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt’s recent visit to Israel, the statement added.

    The statement described the talks as “serious and constructive” and said they were ongoing.

      avatar
      cast235
      A new ROUND of WORLD BOYCOTT'S is waiting. U.S is in the list. Believe it or not.

      U.S spy on every person on EARTH. As does U.K France Germany E.U NATO. Indiscriminately. Without a warrant or motive. JUST because ..WE CAN!!

      Well then go see the metadata. The TALK is worldwide. And the movement began LONG AGO>

      And THIS worries me.

      Read the rise and fall of Israel. The first time. It was this POLICIES of ethnic cleansing, aggressiveness, that led to the problem.
      Oh I'm wrong right? Then SALA HAD IN, was a SHIA Muslim from Persia. Yeah...
      He was not. He was SUNNI. And Israel been harassing the SHIA and others.
      And helping the IS. THIS is of GREAT concern.
      Perhaps, TRUMP should get real serious experts. And get the KANATE out the window, before they start a war. That MAY precipitate, U.S fall.And Israel.
      It was THIS actions that gotten Israel kick out in the first place.
      Go at night when they were partying or something, and kill them all, take their homes. And raze them build new .
      History tends to repeat itself.
