Israeli Officials Pledge to Consider Trump Concerns on Settlements

Netanyahu Notes Progress in Israeli-US West Bank Settlements Construction Talks

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Israeli government has agreed to weigh President Donald Trump’s concerns about their continued settlement-building activities, a joint statement released after four days of bilateral consultations revealed.

“The Israeli delegation made clear that Israel’s intent going forward is to adopt a policy regarding settlement activity that takes those concerns into consideration,” the statement said on Thursday.

The two delegations discussed Israeli settlement construction, following up on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Washington and Trump’s envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt’s recent visit to Israel, the statement added.

The statement described the talks as “serious and constructive” and said they were ongoing.