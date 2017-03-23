N Caucasus Military Police Battalion to Be in Syria Until May 10

"On Thursday, at a meeting with the head of Ingushetia, Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, Ivanovsky said that on May 10, the battalion of military police from Ingushetia, sent to Syria to maintain the established order, will leave the place of deployment and return to the republic," the statement said.
A Russian military police battalion was deployed in Syria to ensure security of Russian advisers, a demining squad and medics as well as to help Syrian authorities to maintain order.
