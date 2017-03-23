N Caucasus Military Police Battalion to Be in Syria Until May 10

© Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov Russia Sends Military Police Battalion to Syria to Boost Security of Personnel

NALCHIK (Sputnik) — The military police battalion of the Russian Defense Ministry, sent in February this year from Russia's North Caucasus republic of Ingushetia to Syria to ensure the safety of the Russian air group and the reconciliation center, will return home on May 10, the press service of the Ingushetian leader said Thursday citing the chief of the Main Directorate of Russia's Military Police, Vladimir Ivanovsky.

"On Thursday, at a meeting with the head of Ingushetia, Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, Ivanovsky said that on May 10, the battalion of military police from Ingushetia, sent to Syria to maintain the established order, will leave the place of deployment and return to the republic," the statement said.

A Russian military police battalion was deployed in Syria to ensure security of Russian advisers, a demining squad and medics as well as to help Syrian authorities to maintain order.