Syrian Army Regains Control of Maghazel Industrial Area in Eastern Damascus

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) – The Maghazel industrial area is located north of the Jobar eastern suburb of Damascus, which was seized by terrorist groups in 2012 and is one of the main strongholds of terrorists in Damascus province.

After four days of intense fighting, the Syrian army, with support from the artillery and Air Force, managed to surround a large group of Jabhat Fatah al Sham terrorists, outlawed in Russia.

​After several attempts to break the siege, the Jabhat Fatah al Sham terrorists, having lost dozens people and most of their weapons, were defeated.

The terrorists also shelled the Abbassiyyin Square in eastern Damascus, a strategic area successfully defended by government troops.

According to the SANA news agency, more than 150 terrorists were killed and hundreds more injured during the Syrian army’s four-day operation in eastern Damascus.