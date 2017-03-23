At Least 200 Killed in Mosul Airstrikes, Most of Them Civilians - Reports

Some 130 people have been killed in one house in Mosul's Jadida neighborhood and around 100 others hit inside another, Rudaw reported citing its correspondent.

The people were taking shelter inside homes when the airstrike hit the buildings.

According to the media outlet, Daesh terrorists could also be among the dead. The terrorists are reportedly "entrenched inside civilian homes."

"Some of the dead were taking shelter inside the homes," Rudaw's reported said.

© Sputnik/ HİKMET DURGUN Many of Mosul’s Half a Million Displaced Would Rather Live under Daesh than in UN Camps

The advance of the Iraqi army was reportedly halted in the area due to the airstrikes.

The Iraqi operation to recapture Mosul, the key Daesh stronghold in Iraq, began in October 2016 and resulted in the liberation of Mosul’s eastern part this January. Fighting continues in the city's west.

In 2014 Daesh terrorists launched a full-scale offensive against Iraq, seizing a number of cities and towns including the second biggest Iraqi city of Mosul.