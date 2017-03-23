At Least 10 Egyptian Soldiers Killed in Counterterror Raid in Sinai

Sinai’s militants pledged allegiance to Daesh in November 2014, taking the name of Wilayat Sinai.
Most of the attacks by the group were carried out in North Sinai, but it also claimed responsibility for attacks in other regions, including the country’s capital Cairo.
"While chasing terrorists, two army vehicles were hit by explosive devices which led to the killing of three officers and seven members of … the armed forces. Fifteen members of the terrorist group were killed and seven others were arrested during the raid," the spokesman said in a statement on Facebook.
