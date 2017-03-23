Over 3,000 Syrians Get Humanitarian Aid During Russian Operations

© REUTERS/ Ammar Abdullah Turkish Red Crescent to Provide All Necessary Aid to Syrian Al Bab - Chief

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia’s center for Syrian reconciliation has delivered almost 8 tonnes (metric tons) of humanitarian aid to over 3,000 Syrians in the past 24 hours, the center informs in its daily bulletin.

"Within [the] last 24 hours, the Russian Centre for reconciliation of opposing sides has held 4 humanitarian events in the provinces of Aleppo (1) and Damascus (3). Citizens of Aleppo have received 1 ton of bread, 1,000 portions of hot meal, toys for children, sweets, and warm clothes in the al-Hairad School in the Khananu area," the bulletin, posted by the Russian Defense Ministry on Thursday, says.

According to the statement, overall, 3,150 Syrians received 7.9 tonnes of aid in the past 24 hours.

The Russian reconciliation center also helped deliver UN aid to Syria.

"Under the auspices of the Russian Centre for reconciliation of opposing sides, humanitarian convoys with cargos provided by the UN have been sent to Mutaiya and Nava (Daraa province) from al-Ratma," the center said, adding that "Russian aircraft delivered 21 [metric] tons of humanitarian aid (food products) to the Deir ez-Zor area using parachute platforms. The aid was provided by the United Nations."

Syrian residents in various parts of the country lack basic necessities as the country’s infrastructure has been severely damaged as a result of internal fighting between government forces and opposition and terrorist groups. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), half of the hospitals in Syria are either destroyed or only partly functioning.

Russia has been providing Syrian civilians with medical help and regular humanitarian aid deliveries, including food, medicine, items of first necessity and items for children, to help them survive until peace is restored in Syria.