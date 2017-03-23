Turkish Prime Minister Warns Against Associating Muslim States With Terrorism

"Terrorism is a global problem. We should reject double standards and 'buts' in fighting terrorism. All the countries should unite in countering terrorism. The biggest mistake is to associate terrorism with Muslim countries," Yildirim said, as quoted by the Turkey's NTV channel.
On Wednesday, a man drove at people with a car on Westminster Bridge and then tried to enter the Parliament building armed with a knife, before being shot by the police. As a result of the incident, at least four people, including a London police officer, were killed and at least 20 injured. The police qualified the incidents as terror attack.
According to media reports, the attacker was identified as Abu Izzadeen, born Trevor Brooks, who had served a jail term over terrorism incitement charges.
