Register
22:52 GMT +322 March 2017
Live
    Search
    US-Led Coalition Denies Involvement in Daquq Airstrikes Against Civilians

    US-Led Coalition Bombs School in Raqqa, Mainstream Media Diverts Attention

    © AP Photo/ Bram Janssen
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    3657102

    More than 30 Syrian civilians were killed when the US-led coalition bombed a school in the town of al-Mansour in the Raqqa province, Turkish Anadolu news agency reported.

    U.S. fighters stand near military vehicles, north of Raqqa city, Syria November 6, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Syria Confirms Airstrike on School Near Raqqa Delivered by US-Led Coalition
    Earlier in the day, an informed source cited by the SANA news agency also said that the US-led coalition raid struck a school south of the town of Mansour, nearly 19 miles west of Raqqa. Unverified reports estimated up to 33 people may have been killed in the strike. The school was being used as a shelter for refugees.

    The refugees were peaceful citizens who had fled the fighting from the cities of Aleppo, Raqqa and Palmyra and had come to al-Mansour for safety.

    The province of Raqqa is still under the control of Daesh terrorists, but there are also Syrian civilians living there.

    The bombing killed mostly women and children. It is noteworthy to point out that it was the Syrian Human Rights Monitoring Center that confirmed the attack as being carried out by the western coalition.

    Following the attack, the official representative of the western coalition told CBS News that there is yet no evidence that civilians were killed in an airstrike. He highlighted that the coalition is quite serious about such information and is checking it thoroughly.

    Informed sources told SANA news agency earlier in the day that the school, which served as a shelter for 50 refugee families, was completely destroyed.

    The news agency also reported about an airstrike on the Tabqa region in the western part of Raqqa, killing at least 40.

    Furthermore, there were reports that the coalition had bombed a mosque in the village of al-Jin in Aleppo where people were praying at the time. As a result of the bombing locals took out 42 bodies from under the rubble.

    A Turkish soldier on an armoured personnel carrier waves as they drive from the border back to their base in Karkamis on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern Gaziantep province, Turkey, August 27, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Umit Bektas/File
    Will Trump Sacrifice US-Turkish Relations for Raqqa Liberation?
    On Friday, US Department of Defense spokesperson Capt. Jeff Davis said that the strike targeted an adjacent building. Davis also said that the Pentagon was not "aware of any credible allegation of civilian casualties." The strike killed 42 people, most of them civilians, as the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Thursday.

    However, despite oral testimonies of activists and photographic materials, the Pentagon hastened to state that the aircraft dropped bombs not on the mosque, but on the building next to it where al-Qaeda militants were allegedly hiding.

    A representative of the US Central Command, Colonel John Thomas, said that the evidence provided by the activists will be carefully studied and the incident will be investigated but he did not specify what measures will be taken against the perpetrators who killed innocent civilians.

    It is becoming quite clear that the mainstream media doesn’t like to highlight failures of the international coalition. It is not only in Syria but in Iraq too that the media fails to cover attacks carried out by the US-led coalition. For example, when covering the operation in Mosul most of the mainstream media preferred not to stress their audience's attention on civilian casualties and the humanitarian situation in the region.

    Destroyed Minaret of the Umayyed Mosque, Old City, East Aleppo. Liberated by SAA
    © Photo: Vanessa Beeley
    Some 80,000 Expected to Return to East Aleppo - ICRC Delegation to Syria
    The liberation of Aleppo, which took place at the end of 2016, was also presented from a different perspective. The leading mainstream media covering Aleppo emphasized the suffering of the city's residents who were forced to leave their homes and flee.

    However, the fact that the Russian and Syrian military created special corridors for safe passage of the civilians was not highlighted.

    The situation around the city was assessed as a humanitarian disaster with journalists claiming that it was unfolding against the backdrop of war crimes allegedly committed by government troops.

    There were about 100,000 civilians held hostage in Aleppo, whereas, in Mosul in Iraq there are more than 750,000 people who cannot exit the city due to the presence of terrorists; however, the media hasn’t highlighted that enough.

    On March 4, a monthly report by the Combined Joint Task Force said that "at least 220 civilians have been unintentionally killed by coalition's strikes since the start of Operation Inherent Resolve" and expressed regret over the loss of lives.

    Related:

    Syrian Army Takes Control Over 11 Settlements East of Aleppo
    'Hell' in Aleppo, 'Collateral Losses' in Mosul: Hypocrisy of Western Narrative
    US-Led Coalition Conducts 18 Strikes in Raqqa as SDF Entered City's Limits
    In Raqqa, Pentagon Looking to Make Up for Setbacks in Aleppo, Mosul
    Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor in Sight: Syrian Army Girds for Final Showdown With Daesh
    Tags:
    school bombing, US-led coalition, civilians, mainstream media, bombing, death, airstrike, Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), John J. Thomas, Syria, Raqqa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      md74
      Trump doesn't call them for nothing fake & dishonest media, the enemy of the people!!
    • Reply
      avatar
      cmps309
      All this is due to Obama Administration in action against ISIS. Just see what the West has done in Syria and Iraq. US troops left Iraq and created a pocket for ISIS. The Obama Admn. is the cause of trouble in entire middle east. I cant beleive they wanted Hillary to come into office to create more wars .Who created ISIS certainly not Russia. It the West that created ISIS. Killing Gaddafi was illegal and look how many civilians have been displaced. these Democrats should be charged with war crimes. Now they attack Trump for finding common ground with Russia against ISIS.. Democrats are mentally sick act like hooligans as observed when they attacked trump and damaged Police cars. maybe Bernie Sander should send their hoodlums into behavior school 101. then if they pass it then make it eliigible for voting
    • Reply
      avatar
      michael
      snafu
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    World Water Day: Earth’s Most Beautiful Waterfalls
    World Water Day: Earth's Most Beautiful Waterfalls
    You made it a question
    You Made It a Question
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok